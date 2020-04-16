Prime minister Dr. Hassan Diab stressed Thursday that Lebanon is powerful thanks to its people, adding that it can surpass the deep crises by depending on loyalty, honesty, transparency and cooperation.

In a televised speech, PM Diab underlined the consecration of the concept of statehood, calling for burying grudge as well as private interests and promoting the social solidarity.

Rejecting to engage in fake battles, Dr. Diab emphasized that the embezzled funds during the past years will be restored and invested transparently in favor of all the Lebanese.

PM Diab also stressed that 98% of the depositors’ funds will not be affected by the government’s financial policy, adding that the ministry of finance started contacting the IMF to cooperate in implementing its (the policy’s) items

Source: Al-Manar English Website