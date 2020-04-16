The Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc called Thursday on all the Lebanese to abide by the state of general mobilization which extends till April 26, highlighting the importance of avoiding congregations and observing the safety anti-coronavirus measures.

After its regular session, the bloc hailed the government decision to continue evacuating the Lebanese expatriates, especially the students, considering that it reflects its commitment to the citizens’ interests during the hard times.

The bloc also underlined delaying the distribution of the social aids to the needy families till the Army finishes checking the lists of the concerned names, denouncing clientelism which has so far distinguished those schedules and calling for reconsidering this mechanism in the second stage.

The Loyalty to Resistance bloc urged the government to cope with the prices crazy rise, loss of commodities from the markets, drop of the purchasing power of the national currency and chaotic increase of the US Dollar Exchange rates.

The bloc finally rejected any proposal to address the financial crisis at the expense of the depositors’ funds at the banks, calling on the government to speedily take the suitable decisions in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar English Website