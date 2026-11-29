Hamas Urges International Action to End Israeli Offensive in Gaza, Uphold Palestinian Rights on Solidarity Day

LIMA, PERU - 2026/11/28: The sun setting over a Palestinian flag lying on the ground when dozens take to the streets of Lima within the framework of the activities for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a UN-organized observance, celebrated every November 29, recognizing the partition of Palestine in 1947, which paved the way for the Nakba and Israel's colonization. (Photo by Carlos Garcia Granthon/Fotoholica Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Palestinian resistance movement (Hamas) has called for international pressure on the Israeli occupation entity to end its offensive, massacres, siege, starvation, and forced displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and to hold it accountable for its actions in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

In a statement marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the movement also urged the international community to strengthen solidarity with Palestinians and support their legitimate rights to freedom and independence.

In its statement issued on Sunday, Hamas said this year’s observance comes 415 days after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took effect, amid continued Israeli violations of the agreement and an escalation of massacres, sieges, starvation, forced displacement, and genocide, as well as restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid. The movement said more than 1,700 Palestinians had been killed and over 6,120 others wounded during this period.

Hamas also highlighted the continued Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, including settlement expansion, annexation and Judaization plans, demolitions, and the displacement of residents. It accused Israeli authorities of giving extremist settlers free rein to commit crimes against unarmed civilians.

The movement stressed that the occasion provides an opportunity to remind the international community, including states, governments, and UN organizations, of the scale of the crimes, the brutality of the Israeli offensive, and the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people.

It called for a renewed international response, urging governments and organizations to mobilize their consciences, strengthen solidarity with Palestinians, and support their legitimate rights to end the occupation and secure freedom and independence. Hamas also called on the international community to fulfill its political, legal, moral, and humanitarian responsibilities to end the offensive and the ongoing violations.

Hamas described solidarity with the Palestinian people and their just cause, as well as support for their legitimate rights, as “a badge of honor on the chest of everyone who carries its banner and advocates for it.” It said those standing in solidarity were also confronting Israeli plans and those of its supporters to erase the Palestinian cause, destroy the Palestinian people, and displace them from their land.

The movement held the international community, the Arab and Islamic nations, UN institutions, and freedom-loving people around the world responsible for stopping the offensive and holding Israeli leaders accountable for their crimes. It urged serious action to end the aggression and occupation and secure the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights.

Hamas also called on Arab and Islamic countries and supporters of Palestinian rights worldwide to continue solidarity events and intensify them in capitals, cities, and public squares across the globe. It urged greater support for Gaza’s residents, who continue to face military attacks, starvation, forced displacement, and genocide.

Concluding its statement, Hamas said more than seven decades of continued Israeli “terrorism and aggression” had failed to break the Palestinian people’s resolve and resilience, extinguish the spirit of resistance and struggle rooted among them, or silence the Palestinian cause, whose voice is carried by freedom-loving people around the world.

The movement stressed that this increasingly prominent voice had become a source of concern for Israeli leaders and their fascist government.