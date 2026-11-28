Gaza: Israeli Shelling Pounds Khan Yunis and Jabalia as Hamas Warns of Ceasefire Violations

Israeli occupation artillery shelled the northeastern areas of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, accompanied by tank fire, as intense military operations swept across various parts of the enclave.

Additionally, Israeli occupation gunboats opened fire toward the sea off the coast of Khan Yunis, while military helicopters fired upon the Qizan al-Najjar area.

Israeli occupation vehicles and tanks also unleashed heavy fire east of Khan Yunis particularly in the vicinity of the Batn al-Samin area while simultaneously targeting the center and western parts of the city.

In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli occupation vehicles opened heavy fire east of the Jabalia refugee camp.

These developments occur as the Israeli occupation continues its assaults on the Gaza Strip—attacks that claim the lives of civilians, including women and children, and frequently target Palestinian officials. Two days ago, at least nine Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire, among them the Deputy Minister of Education, Khaled Mahmoud Abu Nada.

Meanwhile, Khalil al-Hayya, a senior official in Hamas’s political bureau, announced on Thursday that the movement is holding discussions with various Palestinian factions to determine how to address the Israeli occupation’s violations and its policy of daily killings against the Palestinian people. He emphasized that “an equation of killing and siege is unacceptable under the terms of the agreement.”

Al-Hayya further stressed that “Palestinian blood is precious,” adding that remaining silent regarding the occupation’s crimes is unacceptable to the peace council and the guarantors of the agreement.

Source: Al-Manar English Website