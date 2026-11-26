Iran FM: Qatar, Pakistan Continue Mediation Efforts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Qatari and Pakistani mediators continue to exchange proposals, while Tehran pursues diplomatic efforts and measures to counter sanctions and pressure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Qatari and Pakistani mediators are continuing their efforts, exchanging ideas and proposals as part of an ongoing process.

“This is a normal process. If specific ideas or proposals have been put forward that could open a way forward, they are being reviewed,” Araghchi said.

He stressed that negotiations remained part of Iran’s work and had not been abandoned, but said the country also had a more pressing task under the current circumstances: ensuring that its adversaries were not encouraged by the sanctions and pressure imposed on Iran.

“The aim is to make our adversaries understand that Iran cannot be blockaded and that they cannot impose a blockade on our country,” he added.

Source: MEHR News Agency