Tehran Denies Kuwaiti Claims of Attack by Iranian Forces

The senior spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces has categorically denied claims by the Kuwaiti army that Iranian forces attacked a vital facility in Kuwait.

Speaking late on Thursday, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi stressed that the Iranian Armed Forces had conducted no military or offensive operations in the region.

He further noted that, given the history of hostile actions and the role of Israel and US forces in false-flag operations and adventurism, the accusations against Iran are considered as intended to provide cover for further destabilizing activities and efforts to increase insecurity in the region.

In a separate statement, Iran’s Embassy in Rome has categorically rejected allegations, warning of attempts to expand the ongoing regional conflict. Two Italian nationals have been killed in a drone attack in Kuwait.

The statement said the current critical and complex situation in West Asia and the Persian Gulf was the result of the consequences of military aggression by the US and Israel against Iran, which it said had continued in various forms over the past nine months.

The Iranian diplomatic mission in Rome urged all parties to exercise vigilance against such developments.

Source: IRNA