President Pezeshkian Says Iran Will Not Bow to US, Israeli Bullying

President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iranians will stand firm in defending their country and will not bow to pressure from the United States and the Israeli regime, stressing that national unity is essential to overcoming external challenges.

Speaking during a visit to Razavi Khorasan Province on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Pezeshkian said the Iranian people have stood and will continue to stand to the last breath in defense of their country, and they will not bow to the bullying of the United States, the Zionists or others.

He said that despite sanctions, military aggression and pressure imposed by Washington and Tel Aviv, significant progress and achievements had been made under difficult circumstances.

The president said Iran’s adversaries were seeking to prevent its development by intensifying economic pressure and exploiting social divisions to advance their objectives.

He called on people from all political and social backgrounds to set aside differences and cooperate in managing the country, warning that internal divisions would serve the interests of its adversaries.

Pezeshkian also addressed the need to resolve the current “neither war nor peace” situation, saying that determining the country’s course did not necessarily mean choosing war.

Any decision, he said, should take into account national capabilities, available resources, potential consequences and a clearly defined final objective.

He stressed that the country needed a common understanding through domestic dialogue before moving forward together toward the goals set by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

Leaving the current situation unresolved, he added, would keep the country in uncertainty and prevent it from pursuing a clear path forward, Pezeshkian added.

Source: IRNA