Gaza Between Genocide and Disinformation: How Media and Politics Colluded to Bury the Truth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 20: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside The New York Times headquarters in Manhattan, New York, United States, to protest the newspaper's editorial stance and coverage of Gaza and Lebanon, affirming the publication are manufacturing consent and bias, amid heightened security and ongoing demonstrations. (Photo by Waleed Zein/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Israeli occupation entity’s genocide in the Gaza Strip was not confined to the devastation unfolding on the ground. It also extended into the media language used to describe it, the Western policies that supported it, and the headlines that obscured its horrors, according to two recently published books in the United States.

As images of destruction and famine in Gaza reached audiences around the world, the administration of US President Joe Biden and Western media outlets helped dilute responsibility and frame the realities of the Israeli occupation war on the territory in language that concealed the scale of the catastrophe.

In an article for Foreign Policy magazine, writer Suzy Hansen examines two new English-language books that dissect the gap between political and media rhetoric and the reality on the ground in Gaza, revealing how language became a tool for justifying violence and undermining accountability.

In her book, Say You Don’t Mean Palestine: How the Media Made Genocide Acceptable (Vintage, September 2026), Iranian-American researcher Assal Rad examines bias in Western media coverage.

Journalist Akbar Shahid Ahmed, meanwhile, offers a documented account of what unfolded inside the Biden administration during the Israeli war on Gaza in his 2026 book, Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel’s War in Gaza.

Headlines That Conceal the Crime

Rad begins her critique in 2021, when she objected to a New York Times headline describing the displacement of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem as “evictions.” She argued that the term reduced the forced removal of residents from their homes to a property dispute, ignoring the realities of occupation and settlement expansion.

She argues that words are not neutral editorial choices. Headlines shape public perception, particularly because millions of readers rely on them without reading the full stories. She therefore rewrote headlines published by major media outlets, including the BBC, Reuters and The Guardian, to identify those responsible and clarify the nature of the violations.

Rad also points to coverage of the killing of Hind Rajab, the young girl who was trapped inside her family’s car by Israeli occupation forces before being killed. Major media organizations avoided naming “Israel” in their headlines, unlike their usual approach when reporting similar crimes in Ukraine.

She also criticizes the use of phrases such as “targeted strikes” instead of indiscriminate bombing and “humanitarian challenges” instead of a policy of starvation, arguing that such terminology adopts the Israeli military narrative and lends it implicit legitimacy.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 20: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside The New York Times headquarters in Manhattan, New York, United States, to protest the newspaper’s editorial stance and coverage of the Gaza and Lebanon, affirming that the publication is manufacturing consent and bias, amid heightened security and ongoing demonstrations. (Photo by Waleed Zein/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Washington’s Role in Concealing the Truth

Ahmed’s book, meanwhile, reveals how the Biden administration helped shield “Israel” politically and militarily by bypassing standard government procedures and weakening internal oversight.

According to the book, then-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken invoked emergency powers twice in December 2023 to expedite arms sales to the Israeli occupation entity, circumventing consultation procedures with Congress. Internal memoranda reflecting disagreements among officials were also discouraged and replaced with consensus-driven language that concealed objections and diffused responsibility.

The book further reveals that US officials questioned humanitarian organizations’ warnings about famine. Ahmed cites officials as saying that two senior Biden administration figures, Brett McGurk and Jake Sullivan, doubted that Palestinians were going hungry or showing signs of emaciation. Both men deny this account.

The US response to the Israeli enemy’s bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital offers another example of this bias. The Biden administration rushed to absolve “Israel” of responsibility, while media outlets continued to treat the enemy’s account as a primary reference point, even as evidence and developments raised serious questions.

Language That Justifies the Continuation of War

Hansen writes that Washington continued arming “Israel” despite the massive destruction across Gaza, while presenting a ceasefire as the only way out of the conflict, without exerting decisive pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government repeatedly thwarted efforts to reach an agreement.

The writer concludes that this bias was not merely a professional or political failure but was rooted in a long history of racism and in the treatment of Palestinians as less deserving of sympathy and accountability.

Together, the two books expose the role of media outlets and governments in obscuring the facts. They underscore that restoring precision to the language used to identify victims and perpetrators and to describe crimes for what they are is essential to holding those responsible accountable and preventing continued impunity.

Source: Al-Jazeera Net (Edited and translated by Al-Manar English)