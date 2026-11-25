Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Two Saudi Ports, Announce New Formula: Port for Port

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced in a statement two strikes on Jeddah and Jizan Ports in response to the Saudi aggression on Hodeidah Port.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

In response to the Saudi aggression against our country, in retaliation for its targeting of Hodeidah Port, and to reinforce the equation of port for port,

The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Almighty God, carried out two qualitative military operations:

The first operation targeted Jeddah Port, scoring a precise hit, thanks to God.

The second operation targeted Jizan Port, scoring a direct hit, thanks to God.

The two operations resulted in damage to the targeted sites.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm to the criminal Saudi enemy that they will not hesitate to respond directly and immediately to any aggression targeting Hodeidah Port. They will continue to reinforce the rules of deterrence, regardless of the consequences and repercussions, placing their trust in God Almighty, relying on Him, and drawing support from the people of faith and wisdom.

We will continue our qualitative military operations deep inside Saudi territory, enforce the equation of blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation, and target military build-ups belonging to the Saudi enemy and its officers, until the aggression against our beloved country ceases and the blockade is lifted.

Source: Al-Manar English Website