Sheikh Qassem Warns Lebanese Authorities: Hezbollah Will Defend Existence

Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem stated: “As Hezbollah, we accepted the Taif Agreement and the Taif Constitution as a socio-political contract for all Lebanese. It is the frame of reference that unites us and corrects the path of anyone among us who strays regarding one homeland, one citizenship, and operating under the ceiling of the Constitution—for the Constitution is the reference, not individuals.” He continued: “What does the Constitution say? It says: ‘The President of the Republic is the Head of State and the symbol of the nation’s unity. He shall safeguard respect for the Constitution and maintain Lebanon’s independence, unity, and territorial integrity in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.’ This is a great mission, a unifying mission, a responsible mission—a mission that preserves independence.”

In a speech delivered Wednesday during the launch ceremony of the encyclopedia “Explanation of Nahj al-Balagha” by the martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Sheikh Qassem added: “In the Independence Day speech, the President equated the brutal, savage Israeli-American aggression with the honorable, noble, popular, national Lebanese Resistance. He equated the occupier who aggresses, destroys, kills, and works toward extermination with his own people who suffer, endure, and have made immense sacrifices.” He continued: “Is the President not supposed to stand by his people? Even if these people make mistakes, he stands beside them, looking for ways to prevent enmity among the people and between the people and the authorities—not steering toward removing enmity with the Israeli enemy and taking steps that lead to an internal rift.”

Sheikh Qassem said: “When the speech—the Independence Day speech—becomes a subject of major controversy across broad segments of Lebanon, this means it was out of place. It means this speech, which highlighted a major state of disagreement and division among the Lebanese, was misplaced. Everyone who cares about Lebanon, Lebanon’s unity, Lebanon’s independence, and Lebanon’s sovereignty said the speech was inappropriate and out of place.” He continued: “We ask: who is committing aggression against Lebanon? Is it not Israel, this brutal enemy? Is it not America, this tyrant that supports the enemy with all its capabilities? Are there not certain regional states hiding behind the scenes, inciting against the Resistance and the people, and handing Israel gains under various pretexts? How is America pressuring the authorities? It pressures them by demanding concessions in favor of the Israeli enemy. Otherwise, if the issue were implementing agreements, the authorities implemented the agreement on 27/11/2024, while Israel did not. The authorities—along with the Resistance, the people, and the Army—implemented the ceasefire, yet the firing did not stop. So why is America pressuring the Lebanese authorities? And why is it pressuring Lebanese forces? It is pressuring them for the sake of Israeli interests.”

Sheikh Qassem affirmed: “It must be clear that this Resistance existing in Lebanon is a legitimate, national, moral, humanitarian, honorable, and great Resistance that should be held in the highest esteem and given priority in respect and appreciation.” He added: “This Resistance, alongside its environment, people, society, and supporters, bears heavy costs to protect Lebanon and avoid harming its various components. Over two years, this Resistance offered more than 10,000 martyrs—fighters, men, women, children, and civilians—in addition to the destruction of hundreds of thousands of homes, 30,000 wounded, and prisoners from various walks of life. All of this was given so that Lebanon would be liberated and so that we may keep our heads held high.”

Sheikh Qassem said: “I remind you that the Master of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God be pleased with him), always used to say: ‘We are ready to endure more, but pay attention—we do not want the rest of the Lebanese to be harmed; we do not want to disturb the other Lebanese components.’ Naturally, this meant the cost became higher, yet there was keenness to protect the rest of the Lebanese. In many stances and operations—even when we halted certain operations in some matters—the primary reason was to protect the other components despite the heavy price we were paying, and this must be appreciated.” He continued: “We have not heard words of praise, thanks, or mercy—not for the sake of those who sacrificed, but for the sake of the one offering such thanks and mercy, to show us that they possess a genuine national sense consistent with these sacrifices. In any case, we stand by the noble verse of Almighty God: ‘Their reward is forgiveness from their Lord and gardens beneath which rivers flow, wherein they will abide eternally; and excellent is the reward of the [righteous] workers.’ We seek no reward from anyone; we consider our reward to be with Almighty God, and the reward of the martyrs, the wounded, and the good, pure, giving, sincere, honorable, and great people is with God the Exalted.”

Sheikh Qassem pointed out: “Today in Lebanon we have a single problem, a single danger called the aggressor Israeli enemy, which occupies the land, persists in aggression, kills, and exterminates. That is the problem existing in Lebanon.” He continued: “As for the Resistance, it is a reaction to the problem. The Resistance exists due to the inability of the state and the Army to carry out their duties in confronting the enemy for lack of sufficient and necessary capabilities.” He added: “Therefore, the Resistance is filling a massive gap; the Resistance is performing a duty for which the state was primarily responsible, yet given the deficiency and inability, the Resistance stepped up to do this work.” He stressed: “It is this Resistance that prevents Israel from stabilizing; it is this Resistance that puts an end to Israeli objectives; it is this Resistance that lays the foundation for expelling Israel from Lebanon.” He affirmed: “This slander against the Resistance and its sacrifices, and attempting to deflect from the failure in which the authorities squandered sovereignty through their performance, is unacceptable.” He added: “We understand the state’s incapacity, but it is incomprehensible for the main political forces in the country to engage in steps that serve the Israeli project, which failed to achieve its goals.”

Sheikh Qassem said: “Do not speak to us in rhetorical flourishes. Sovereignty is not a song; sovereignty is practical application. National unity is not a slogan; it is a mode of performance that leads to unity. Confronting the Israeli enemy is not a slogan; it requires practical implementation. Tell me what you are doing, O official in whatever position you hold—that is what defines a ruler.” He asked: “Have free concessions and surrender become the hallmark of this era? Whether in the Framework Agreement—which stripped Lebanon of everything and gave Israel everything it wanted and more; go, look, and listen to various officials, political forces, and components at home and abroad on how they assess the Framework Agreement, as one ought to conduct a review—all the way to the Independence Day speech, which turned the presidency into a partisan side and vertically divided the Lebanese instead of being a unifying factor.”

On another front, Sheikh Qassem affirmed: “Iran is a model of honor and a model of supporting the oppressed in this world. We are proud of our relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran, we support its stance, and we emphasize the necessity of standing together against American tyranny and Israeli occupation. The Islamic Republic of Iran is what halted the Israeli aggression against Lebanon within its current bounds; the Framework Agreement came after the aggression and under fire, and the bombardment continued and achieved nothing.” He added: “The Islamic Republic ties its agreement with America to halting all forms of aggression on all fronts, foremost among them Lebanon. This is a heavy burden on the Islamic Republic, a great sacrifice, and a contribution to Lebanon’s strength. Instead of thanking the Islamic Republic, we criticize it? Let us criticize those who promote giving gains to Israel, pressure Lebanon to make concessions to Israel, and condition support on Israel getting everything it wants. By God, we wish we could hear from them a single criticism of the Israeli enemy or a demand for a scheduled, clear withdrawal—instead, their direction is always against the Resistance.”

Sheikh Qassem noted: “Iran is the one that stood up and supported us. We do not work for Iran; Iran works for us and bears burdens for our sake, and everyone knows that. Yes, we sacrifice for our country, for our independence, for our pride, and for our dignity.” He continued: “The Islamic Republic of Iran, under the leadership of Imam Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba (may his shadow endure), along with the Iranian people and all officials, holds the conviction that this honorable Resistance—in this country that must live in pride and dignity—must be supported even if they bear losses, sacrifices, and various contributions.” He added: “We must thank Iran. Therefore, we say: Iran, thank you until our last breath. Know that you are in our hearts and that, God willing, you hold the highest ranks at the level of humanity because of this stance in Lebanon, Palestine, the region, and in supporting the Resistance.”

Sheikh Qassem stressed: “Sovereignty begins with the liberation of the entire land. Two fundamental titles must exist in our country: sovereignty and independence. There is no sovereignty without liberation, and no independence with subordination. The only danger today in Lebanon is Israeli aggression, and we must all confront it. We will accept no alternative to full, undiminished sovereignty, which is achieved through five points:

Halting the aggression.

Israeli withdrawal and deployment of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River.

The prisoners and their release.

Reconstruction of the destroyed villages.

The return of residents to live their lives normally.”

He explained: “This is what restores sovereignty; otherwise, with the presence of Israeli-American occupation and aggression, there is no sovereignty, and we must lay down plans to reach it.” He continued: “As for independence, it cannot be achieved under American tutelage and certain regional countries intervening alongside this American tutelage. Independence is not achieved by submitting to the dictates of an American ambassador who incites strife and internal infighting, insults the presidency, and threatens sanctions. American tutelage must be curbed to protect Lebanon’s independence and prevent its fragmentation and destruction. This tutelage will ruin Lebanon if it continues and if those who listen to it persist.”

Sheikh Qassem said: “Our authorities in Lebanon are responsible for repelling aggression, protecting the people, and reclaiming the land. No one claims the Resistance is responsible—no, the authorities are responsible. Let them fulfill their duties, and we will hold them accountable for this negligence that occurred.” He continued: “When they are incapable, fine, we excuse that; but when they are capable of even a little—are the authorities not capable of filing a complaint with the Security Council? Are the authorities not capable of crying out against the aggression every day? Are the authorities not capable of telling visiting foreign envoys to cry out with them against the Israeli enemy, instead of subjecting themselves to questioning by those envoys over what to offer the Israeli enemy? Today the authorities say they want sovereignty in their hands—fine, where is sovereignty with the Israeli enemy present?” He added: “The political authority ordered the Lebanese Army to withdraw when the Israeli enemy entered, regardless of the justifications, which means it is incapable. And if it is incapable of sovereignty, how does it turn to exerting internal pressure on the Resistance to prevent it from confronting and stopping Israel from going further?”

Sheikh Qassem noted: “Since 1989, when the Taif Agreement was concluded, occupation was the danger threatening Lebanon’s sovereignty, to the extent that the text explicitly stated: ‘Liberating Lebanon from the Israeli occupation; taking all necessary measures to liberate all Lebanese territories from the Israeli occupation; extending state sovereignty over all its territories; deploying the Lebanese Army in the internationally recognized Lebanese border area; and working to reinforce the presence of the UN Interim Force in Southern Lebanon to ensure Israeli withdrawal and provide an opportunity for security and stability to return to the border area.’ This text is at the heart of Taif—a text expressing the steps for Lebanon’s sovereignty: Israeli withdrawal, Lebanese Army deployment, the authorities extending their sovereignty to the border, and UN forces supporting in this direction. Is this what is being done now? All of this has been set aside, and the talk is solely about creating internal division.”

Sheikh Qassem stressed: “It is the authorities’ responsibility to prepare and equip the Lebanese Army to defend the land, even from the state budget, and any aid conditioned on internal strife must be rejected. We do not want aid for internal strife; we want those who defend the land.”

In another context, Sheikh Qassem said: “Today we have an opportunity before us: Trump was defeated at a milestone called the congressional elections, and Netanyahu was defeated at a milestone called the elections in the Israeli entity. We must capitalize on this downfall that occurred, which will grow further and have repercussions as well. A wise person does not offer concessions at a time when others are retreating, but rather takes advantage of it to put an end to their dictates.” He continued: “Today, there is talk of a new international resolution. Any international resolution must fall under the ceiling of Resolution 1701 and the 27/11/2024 agreement. Any replacement with the Framework Agreement is rejected, as that agreement is neither constitutional nor legal and was made under pressure and coercion—it is an agreement for Israel and America. Any international force must operate under the umbrella of the United Nations and Resolution 1701; otherwise, we will consider any force, regardless of its name or designation, an occupying force.”

Sheikh Qassem pointed out: “The door to internal understanding remains open from our side. We affirm national unity and support for the Lebanese Army to carry out its role. We stand with civil peace, which is fundamental to our conviction. We are serious about discussing a national security strategy in an atmosphere of independence and sovereignty following Israeli withdrawal. The authorities are currently entrusted with responsibility, and they lose their legitimacy when they act unjustly, politicize the judiciary and rulings, and act contrary to the Constitution and laws.” He added: “The young men of Batroun are not guilty; the five young men were in their own country, traveling in their homeland, with no incriminating evidence against them, and they must be released immediately. As for the young men of Dahr al-Baidar, they are youth of the Resistance—we have stated this explicitly—their work is legitimate, and they were in a completely normal situation equipping the Resistance.”

Sheikh Qassem affirmed: “This country belongs to all of us. We are partners; no one has the right to squander it or forfeit its rights. We are patient—patient out of preservation for unity and civil peace—but patience with injustice has limits. When we sense danger approaching, we will repel it and defend our existence and our rights.” He continued: “We will not allow the Israeli project to succeed, neither directly nor through its tools after it has failed, whatever those tools may be. We are prepared for the highest sacrifices in defense of our existence and Lebanon’s existence, and to confront sedition-mongers and those who seek to ruin Lebanon.” He stressed: “Lebanon accepts neither partition, nor sectarian discrimination, nor hegemony, nor elimination. Lebanon cannot live in stability except with all its sons and components, and we are ready to be a pillar for this direction.”

Remarks on the Launch of “Commentary on Nahj al-Balagha”

Regarding the launch ceremony of the encyclopedia “Commentary on Nahj al-Balagha” by the martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Sheikh Qassem said: “We gather today to launch the great work, the series Commentary on Nahj al-Balagha of the Commander of the Faithful Ali (peace be upon him), authored by His Eminence Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin al-Sayyed al-Hashemi Sayyed Hashem Safieddine (may God be pleased with him). This ceremony aims to introduce this major achievement and this figure who contributed an advanced step to the Islamic library and Islamic methodology through this commentary, vision, and great experience.” He noted that “the major scholarly role is prominent in Hezbollah, and His Eminence Sayyed Hashem embodies a model of this scholarly direction—he is in truth an extension of Sheikh Ragheb, Sayyed Abbas, the Master of the Nation’s Martyrs Sayyed Hassan, Imam Khomeini, Imam Khamenei, and Imam Musa al-Sadr, and this entire scholarly lineage was embodied and manifested in Sayyed Hashem’s contributions.”

Sheikh Qassem said: “His Eminence Sayyed Hashem was distinguished by a scholarly, faithful, and precise personality capable of presenting ideas in a sound, systematic, and comprehensive manner, while simultaneously caring deeply for upbringing, education, and cultural enlightenment within this great Islamic methodology. His personality was marked by authenticity; he always paid attention to cultural guidance and educational directives, directly nurturing these ideas to instill true authenticity, as Almighty God said: ‘Be pious scholars of the Lord because of what you have taught of the Scripture and because of what you have studied.'” He highlighted “Sayyed Safieddine’s keenness that authoring Commentary on Nahj al-Balagha be a collective effort—a very important matter, as collective work draws from diverse ideas and convictions, especially alongside distinguished scholars: His Eminence Sheikh Khalil Rizk, His Eminence Sayyed Ali Abbas al-Mousawi, and His Eminence Sayyed Ali Abdul-Mun’im Murtada, forming with the three—under his chairmanship—an important research circle that produced this commentary since 2011. Such collective effort ensures greater precision and the required comprehensiveness.”

Sheikh Qassem underscored “the centrality of the Commander of the Faithful Ali (peace be upon him) in the Islamic orientation and contemporary education. Our Imam Ali (peace be upon him) is the compass of sound teachings and systematic interpretation, and the Gate of Knowledge of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family), renowned for Nahj al-Balagha, which has filled horizons among Muslims and non-Muslims alike and remains vibrant and capable of giving today. Sayyed Hashem’s choice to comment on Nahj al-Balagha was a fortunate one given the book’s capacity to build the human being.” He added: “When His Eminence comments on Imam Ali’s (peace be upon him) covenant to Malik al-Ashtar, he begins with an introduction summarizing thoughtfully and wisely that piety is the foundation, and that three paths must be present in a ruler: first, piety; second, courage in the fear of Almighty God; and third, self-discipline.”

Sheikh Qassem noted that when Sayyed Safieddine addressed humanism according to the Commander of the Faithful Ali (peace be upon him), he explained the Imam’s famous words: “Infuse your heart with mercy for the subjects, love for them, and kindness toward them. Do not be a predatory beast over them, seizing the opportunity to devour them, for they are of two kinds: either your brother in religion or your equal in creation.” Sheikh Qassem asked: “What does His Eminence Sayyed say? He says: ‘Infuse your heart with mercy for the subjects’ means making it a motto—an adopted rule—turning feeling into a principle. This is a subtle, impactful, and important insight.”

Regarding the connection between leadership and jihad, Sheikh Qassem said: “This is a central, fundamental point. When addressing jihad in the words of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him): ‘At times we prevailed over our enemy, and at times our enemy prevailed over us; yet when God saw our sincerity, He sent down humiliation upon our enemy and sent down victory upon us’—notice the expression ‘when God saw our sincerity.’ In one of his reflections—drawing also on the rich experience the martyred Sayyed Hashem had in his life, work, and mission with Hezbollah, the Resistance, in Qom, and across various positions in Lebanon—he says that when we speak of sincerity, we speak of sincerity in four matters: sincerity of intention, sincerity to the cause, sincerity in leadership, and sincerity in obedience to Almighty God.”

On justice according to the Commander of the Faithful Ali (peace be upon him), Sheikh Qassem said: “When you speak of the Commander of the Faithful, the first things that come to mind are asceticism and justice. Regarding justice, the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him) says: ‘In justice there is spaciousness, and he for whom justice is too narrow will find injustice narrower still.’ His Eminence Sayyed Hashem enters through this meaning to discuss a very important topic—the financial policy of the Commander of the Faithful Ali (peace be upon him)—and notes that the Imam launched an era of reform in financial policy:

Dismissing previous governors.

Recovering funds belonging to the Muslim public treasury.

Managing the public treasury centrally and methodically under clear rules.

Establishing that no individual owns the wealth; rather, it belongs to the Muslim public.

Fairness in distribution.

Defining the objectives pursued through the public treasury.”

Sheikh Qassem concluded: “This method of deduction stems first from the radiant, illuminating, and landmark-defining content itself, alongside a contemporary understanding tied to the rich experience lived by His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in his leadership and throughout all stages of his work—may God have mercy on him, for he was a true school in upbringing and education. Such are our leaders, such are those who manage this loyal Resistance march, and such are those who work day and night to address both the Resistance and political spheres from an authentic, pure religious background drawn from Muhammad and the family of Muhammad (may God’s prayers and peace be upon them all). Commentary on Nahj al-Balagha is an expression of this path, and I advise benefiting from it for its impactful contemporary educational, administrative, cultural, and guiding insights, containing interpretations that help understand the methodology of life.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website