Iran Condemns Israeli Escalation in Southern Lebanon, Warns Against US Interference

Lebanese and Iranian flags flutter on top of a tower in the village of Marun al-Ras on the Lebanese-Israeli boder (background) on October 14, 2010. AFP PHOTO/JOSEPH EID (Photo by Joseph EID / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned Israeli air and artillery strikes on various areas of southern Lebanon and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, reaffirming Lebanon’s inherent right to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty. It also denounced what it described as US interference aimed at undermining Lebanon’s internal affairs, warning that Washington’s actions pose serious risks to the country’s independence, security, stability, and national cohesion.

In a statement, the ministry said the escalation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, coinciding with the country’s Independence Day celebrations, constituted a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024. It said the escalation demonstrated that Israel represents the greatest threat to Lebanon’s independence, territorial integrity, security, and stability.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry called on the United Nations and the international community to take a firm stand against what it described as serious international crimes committed by Israel, including genocide and flagrant violations of international law in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and other countries across the region. It said the United States, as Israel’s foremost supporter and partner, had prevented any effective action on the matter.

The ministry said the Security Council’s failure to respond to the occupation of large areas of Lebanon and the continued attacks against the country, with the backing and support of the United States and some other Western countries, had undermined the Council’s credibility. It added that this inaction had contributed to the escalation of violations of international law and the commission of grave crimes by Israel.

The ministry also warned against Washington’s efforts to establish mechanisms in Lebanon that lack national consensus, saying they pave the way for the pursuit of Israel’s malicious and expansionist objectives. It argued that such mechanisms fail to safeguard Lebanon’s rights and national interests and allow Israeli occupation, expansionism, aggression, and terrorism against the country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry praised the resilience of the Lebanese people and their steadfastness in the face of Israeli military aggression and expansionism, reaffirming the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for Lebanon in its defense of its independence, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Source: Al-Manar Website