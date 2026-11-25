MSF Documents Long-Term Impact of Israeli Attacks on Civilians, Healthcare in Southern Lebanon

Two displaced children show a drawing of the Lebanese flag bearing the name "Naqoura," their hometown in southern Lebanon, during Lebanon's Independence Day celebrations at a shelter in Tyre. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has documented civilian deaths and injuries, including among children, older people, and entire families, resulting from Israeli occupation forces’ attacks in southern Lebanon, as well as damage to hospitals, ambulances, and rescue teams. In a report titled No One Is Safe, the organization highlights the devastating and long-term humanitarian and medical consequences of these attacks amid growing healthcare and humanitarian needs and repeated mass-casualty incidents.

MSF documented incidents in which healthcare facilities, ambulances, and rescue teams were directly targeted or struck in their vicinity. According to the report, a strike near Jabal Amel Hospital on June 1 injured 127 people, including 39 healthcare workers, marking the highest number of healthcare personnel injured in a single strike during the escalation covered by the report.

The report draws on direct evidence and testimonies collected by MSF teams while providing medical support to hospitals and first responders during the military escalation in early 2026, particularly at Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre and Najdeh Shaabiyeh Hospital in Nabatieh.

The organization said its teams treated severe injuries caused by explosive weapons and shrapnel, including internal organ and brain damage, fractures, penetrating wounds, severe burns, crush injuries, and smoke inhalation. It also documented injuries consistent with the use of explosive munitions, as well as weapons containing blades and small metal cubes. Wounds caused by fragments from the latter were among the most common injuries recorded.

Schoolchildren and adults gather inside a building during a mine awareness activity in Tibnin, southern Lebanon on November 3, 2026. (Photo by Manon Roca / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

MSF’s medical coordinator in Lebanon, Dr. Luna Hammad, said medical teams had treated severe blast-related injuries, including deep internal trauma, shattered bones and metal fragments penetrating multiple parts of patients’ bodies, placing an enormous burden on both patients and medical staff.

The report noted that severe injuries had left survivors with lasting physical damage and disabilities. Many require multiple surgical procedures, specialized care, rehabilitation, prosthetic limbs, and ongoing medical follow-up. Providing such treatment has become increasingly difficult amid shortages of healthcare personnel and medical supplies, as well as obstacles to referring patients to specialized centers.

The report also highlighted the risks faced by paramedics and first responders as they attempt to reach the wounded and recover bodies. Security restrictions and delays in rescue operations pose additional threats to the lives of those injured, it said. Ambulances are sometimes forced to transport several casualties simultaneously, while hospitals face waves of mass-casualty cases with limited resources.

MSF’s programme coordinator in Lebanon, Guilherme Botelho, said the killing of healthcare workers while they were providing care was a direct consequence of attacks on the healthcare sector. He stressed that medical personnel had continued carrying out their duties despite the grave risks to their lives.

MSF called on all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and urged the Israeli occupation to respect and protect civilians, medical personnel, ambulances, and emergency response teams. The organization stressed that such protection must also extend to people who remain in affected areas or return to them.

It also called on countries with influence over the parties to the conflict to use their diplomatic and political leverage to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law and accountability for attacks on civilians and healthcare facilities. Protecting civilians and healthcare workers, MSF emphasized, is both a legal and humanitarian obligation.

Source: Al-Manar Website