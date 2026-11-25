Iranian Army Shoots Down Two US Drones Lucas and MQ-9 Over Strait of Hormuz

An MQ-9 Reaper in a training mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range (image from July 2019).

The Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force shot down two US drones, identified as a Lucas and an MQ-9, in separate operations over the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night.

According to an announcement by the Army, the Air Defense Force successfully detected and destroyed the two American drones amid continued efforts to counter the aerial movements of the invading enemy.

In the first operation, an American Lucas drone was intercepted and destroyed over the western part of the Strait of Hormuz by the timely action of the Army’s domestically developed air defense systems.

In a separate operation, an advanced US MQ-9 drone was targeted and shot down by the Army’s indigenous air defense systems over the eastern part of the strategic waterway.

The Army noted that both operations were carried out within the framework of Iran’s integrated air defense network, which coordinates different air defense components and is responsible for monitoring, detecting and confronting aerial threats.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)