IRGC Chief: Iran’s Armed Forces Fully Prepared to Push Enemy ‘Far Back’ as Adversaries Deterred by Retaliation Fears

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Iran’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to push the enemy far back, noting that the country’s adversaries are increasingly constrained by the prospect of Iran’s retaliatory operations.

In remarks on Wednesday, Major General Ahmad Vahidi said Iran’s enemy is currently facing one of the most critical periods in its history and has made extensive efforts to break the will of the Iranian nation.

However, he emphasized that the nation’s resolve remains stronger, more determined and more compelling than ever before.

The commander added that Iran’s combatants and all branches of the Armed Forces enjoy a high degree of unity and strength and are fully present on the battlefield.

Major General Vahidi said the enemy is now feeling the defeat in every sense, adding that major opportunities have opened up for Iran’s Armed Forces to build a powerful future.

He noted that the enemy could take no action without considering the possibility of retaliatory operations by the Islamic Republic—a situation that has left it facing a sharp decline, a major standstill and strategic uncertainty.

The general further stressed that all components of the IRGC—including its Aerospace Force, Navy, Ground Force, Quds Force and Basij Organization—are stronger and better prepared than before.

He stressed that the IRGC is ready to drive the enemy back a considerable distance, adding that the adversary is itself suffering from internal fractures while the Iranian nation and Armed Forces remain firmly present on the battlefield.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)