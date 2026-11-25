Yemen’s Armed Forces Threaten All Saudi Red Sea Ports If Hodeidah Is Struck

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced early Wednesday that the port of Jeddah along with all other Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast would become targets should Saudi Arabia carry out its threats to strike the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen.

In a statement, the official spokesperson for the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, warned personnel and workers at these ports as well as anyone in their vicinity to evacuate immediately and move to a safe distance.

Saree further called on “all shipping companies to immediately withdraw their vessels from those ports.”

The warning came as the Yemeni news agency Saba, based in Sanaa, announced that Saudi Arabia had launched an attack on the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen.

In a previous statement, Saree had also announced that the port of Jeddah—along with all other Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast—would become targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces should the port of Hodeidah be attacked. He further warned of the repercussions that would follow the execution of any such Saudi threats.

The Yemeni Armed Forces continue their military operations deep within Saudi territory, upholding a doctrine of “blockade for blockade” and “escalation for escalation.” They also continue to target Saudi-aligned forces and troop concentrations within Yemeni territory, maintaining these actions until the aggression ceases and the blockade on the Yemeni people is brought to an end.

Source: Al-Manar English Website