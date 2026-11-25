IRGC: Two Oil Tankers Hit Naval Mines in Strait of Hormuz After Violating Maritime Rules

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy announced Wednesday that two oil tankers violated maritime regulations in the Strait of Hormuz and suffered explosions and fires after striking naval mines in the waterway.

According to an IRGC Navy statement, the two tankers struck naval mines in the southern and eastern coastal areas of the Strait of Hormuz in the early hours of Wednesday, causing explosions and fires in their engine rooms.

The statement said the tankers had been navigating under the impression that they could secretly pass through a fabricated route in the Strait of Hormuz. However, their collision with naval mines prevented them from proceeding, and the resulting explosions triggered massive fires aboard the vessels.

In another part of the announcement, the IRGC Navy’s Strait of Hormuz Traffic Control Center issued a warning to the crews of vessels that turn off their navigation and positioning systems.

“Be careful not to let the lies of American officials lead you into explosions and fires caused by naval mines,” the warning said.

The IRGC Navy concluded by reiterating the need to heed maritime warnings and observe authorized navigation routes in the Strait of Hormuz, holding violating vessels responsible for the consequences of disregarding the warnings.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)