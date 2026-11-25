IRGC Calls for Adhering to Maritime Safety Rules to Preserve Navigation Security in the Strait of Hormuz

The Naval Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Tuesday: “This afternoon, a non-compliant container ship came under targeting while transiting an unauthorized route north of the port of Khasab and south of the Strait of Hormuz, after turning off its navigation and location-tracking systems and failing to comply with maritime traffic instructions.”

The statement added: “The IRGC Naval Force reiterated the necessity for commercial vessel owners and captains to adhere to maritime safety rules, use authorized routes, and comply with warnings from competent authorities in order to preserve navigation security in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The force warned that “ignoring these requirements may expose crew members’ lives, vessel safety, and owners’ interests to severe hazards.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website