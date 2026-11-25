‘Israel’ Allies Criticize Army Spokeswoman’s Visit to South Lebanon School for Reinforcing Hezbollah Narrative: Zionist Media

Israeli media revealed a communication with an individual—described as an official within a Lebanese party hostile to the Resistance—who expressed the view that the visit by the spokesperson for the Zionist enemy’s army to the village of Debel had harmed those whom he characterized as Israel’s allies in Lebanon.

In this regard, the Zionist circles and media outlets reviewed the outcomes of the visit, considering that it should have been kept confidential because it left unwanted results.

The Zionist journalist Roi Kais posted, “A Lebanese figure from the anti-Hezbollah camp on the IDF Arabic-language spokesperson’s visit to a school in southern Lebanon: Israel’s moves need to be calculated.”

Itay Blomental, Israeli Channel 13’s military correspondent, considered that the “Christian residents” of Debel’s town are now obliged to prove patriotism and that they do not have connection with the enemy.

Source: Al-Manar English Website