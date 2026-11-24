Speaker Berri Discusses Later Developments with Hezbollah Lawmakers Ammar and Fadlallah

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri followed up on Tuesday at his Ain AL-Tineh residence the general developments and political and field updates—particularly in the South in light of Israeli ongoing attacks and destruction of villages and homes—as well as legislative and national matters, during his meeting with two members of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, MPs Ali Ammar and Hasan Fadlallah. The meeting was also an occasion during which they presented Speaker Berri with a commentary volume on the sermon of Nahj al-Balagha by Imam Ali (peace be upon him), authored by the former Secretary-General of Hezbollah, the martyred Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

After the meeting, MP Fadlallah said: “Conversation with Speaker Nabih Berri always begins with the South—from that sacred land steeped in the blood of the resistance fighters, where the raised fists of its people stand firm, clinging to their land, villages, and homes. We discussed those ongoing attacks against the people of the South and the operations carried out by the enemy in bulldozing land and destroying homes, as seen by everyone in Zoutar al-Sharqiyah or in Haddatha and in all those southern villages.”

Fadlallah continued: “We discussed the nature of the stance that all of us in Lebanon must take toward these attacks—a stance anchored in the unity of our people, their steadfastness, and their resilience, and in what they offer the entire world as a model of patriotism and genuine belonging to Lebanon. The people of the South in their steadfastness are the measure of national loyalty, and patriotism is measured from that place, and affection will always remain in the South.”

He added: “After that, we discussed a set of local and regional issues and topics, especially the ongoing regional negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America. This issue is fundamental for us because if these negotiations succeed and reach an agreement, there is confirmation from the Islamic Republic of Iran that Lebanon will remain a top item for halting the aggression against Lebanon and enforcing Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. We thank the Islamic Republic for this position, and all of us in Lebanon must appreciate this supportive stance from the Islamic Republic toward Lebanon, as it perhaps stands today in the regional and international front rank supporting our right to liberate our land. The Islamic Republic has never held back in the past, present, or future, God willing, in providing support to Lebanon to liberate its land and impose its sovereignty over all its territory. Therefore, the bet will remain on the Islamabad track because it is the available opportunity today after we saw the results of the framework agreement or direct negotiations, which led to no result; on the contrary, the Israeli enemy exploits this matter for further attacks on our country.”

Fadlallah continued: “On the domestic level, there was complete agreement on the country’s need for a measure of calm and internal de-escalation. The country does not need escalatory rhetoric or division among the Lebanese. What is required today is a national discourse that matches this historic steadfastness of the people of the South and eases internal tensions. There is no need to stir up internal tension, because what the enemy is doing in escalating against our country is enough for the Lebanese, and our people in Lebanon—and all Lebanese—do not need escalatory or inflammatory rhetoric that contributes to division, rather than a national discourse that leads to convergence and unity in confronting what Lebanon faces. Unfortunately, there are always those who try to drive the Lebanese apart from one another. Of course, in discussions with His Excellency Speaker Nabih Berri, he always calls for what unites rather than what divides, and this is his well-known, constant position.”

Fadlallah continued: “There are two other matters that were reviewed: what relates to the budget and the appropriations that we must place in the general budget for reconstruction. Of course, the Council of the South plays a major role—for which it is thanked—with limited capabilities, and we said this in the Finance and Budget Committee and also today in our discussion. We have structural restoration, structural reinforcement, displaced people, destroyed and displaced villages, and what happened in the Southern Suburb [Dahiyeh] and in the Bekaa. All of this file must be placed on a hot burner and take its proper place before the government. This file must not remain subject to political wrangling while the Lebanese are preoccupied with other issues at a time when fundamental issues are ignored. In any case, we have laid out a roadmap to follow up on this file.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website