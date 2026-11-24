IRGC Announces Explosion of an Oil Tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and Forcing Two Tankers to Turn Back

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that a non-compliant oil tanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz at dawn today, resulting in an explosion and a severe fire aboard the vessel. It stated that the tanker was taking a “false and unauthorized route.”

The Corps added that two non-compliant oil tankers were forced to return to the waters of the Persian Gulf after their crews witnessed the explosion of the first tanker and received a warning from the IRGC’s navigation monitoring center in the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Al-Manar English Website