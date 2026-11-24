Iran Won’t Reopen Hormuz Until Its Conditions Are Met: Army Chief

Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The commander of Iran’s Army warned that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran’s seven conditions are fulfilled, stressing that Tehran will tighten its control over the strategic waterway and make conditions increasingly difficult for its adversaries.

Addressing senior Army commanders on Tuesday, Major General Amir Hatami said the Islamic Republic’s power across four dimensions —military, social, political and geopolitical— has overturned all of the enemy’s calculations.

He said Iran has demonstrated that it is an insurmountable challenge for anyone seeking to overpower it.

"We made the American gas stations feel the pain of war" Iranian Army commander Major General Amir Hatami says Iran, through its regional war strategy, managed to make the US feel the pain of war it imposed on Iran. Follow: https://t.co/oa9JV4ikYQ https://t.co/uBTjvzlV8P — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 24, 2026

Major General Hatami added that Iran has not allowed its enemies to make the Iranian people bear the pain of war alone, saying those who have launched the war have also felt its consequences at their own gas stations and in their living rooms.

The Army chief stressed that Iran would not bear the costs of war alone and that anyone who has supported or sided with the enemy would also have to feel its pain.

He also described the Strait of Hormuz as an expression of Iran’s geopolitical power and an integral component of the country’s overall power.

Map provided by Al Jazeera showing Strait of Hormuz shipping corridor and the islands located in the area.

General Hatami stated that the strategic waterway would not reopen until Iran’s seven conditions are met. He added that, instead, the strait would become increasingly closed, pressure on the enemy would intensify day by day, and Iran would exercise stronger control over it.

Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that Tehran will take no action or enter negotiations before its seven conditions are fulfilled, describing them as the country’s legitimate rights that cannot be relinquished under pressure or threats.

Source: Iranian media edited by Al-Manar