MP Hajj Hasan: Hezbollah Will Defend Those Detained Forcibly by Lebanese Authorities Until Justice is Restored

Hezbollah Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc member MP Hussein al-Hajj Hasan held a press conference at the Press Conference Hall of the Lebanese Parliament, addressing the case of the five detainees. He stressed that media reports circulating about the case had included fabricated and falsified statements and accounts, which were published by the Information Branch before the investigation had been concluded and before authorization had been obtained from the Government Commissioner to the Military Court.

Al-Hajj Hasan questioned the extent to which the judiciary and security agencies were committed to the principle of investigative confidentiality, as stipulated by law. He considered the disclosure of investigation details an explicit violation of the law and the confidentiality of investigations, as well as a clear and frantic attempt to influence the course of the investigation and judicial authorities, thereby undermining the credibility of the investigations and allegations. He also questioned whether a new law had been enacted in the country allowing investigative confidentiality to be disregarded.

He explained that one of the reasons behind holding the press conference was that defense lawyers had visited the five detainees, who are being held by the authorities and security and judicial agencies, last Friday and listened to their statements.

He noted that the detainees had travelled to the town of Majdal in the Koura District, a mixed town inhabited by Christians and Shiites, on a visit of a social, humanitarian, and development-oriented nature. He stressed that claims that they had gone to the town with the intention of inciting sectarian tensions were baseless, adding that their statements during questioning contained none of the accounts or accusations circulated in the media.

He added that two other individuals had been summoned and appeared for questioning before being released pending further investigation, while one of them was subsequently summoned again.

Al-Hajj Hasan pointed out that, amid the escalating political and media exploitation of the case, including accusations of sectarian incitement and the fabrication of lies and misleading narratives, they had been keen to establish the truth as it stood and prevent political exploitation and sectarian incitement while maintaining cooperation. He said they had refrained from making media statements throughout the previous period and had instead made contacts to understand the reasons behind what was happening.

He revealed that numerous contacts had been made with officials at various levels and that meetings had been held with them. Those officials, he said, had confirmed that the case file was empty and contained nothing warranting the detention of the five individuals. He explained that several politicians had also contacted them and affirmed that the file contained nothing justifying their detention. Furthermore, media figures and politicians had contacted judicial officials to inquire about the case and had received the same response.

He added that the detainees’ release had been expected and promised for the morning of Monday, November 16, 2026, stressing that he was referring to facts of which he was fully aware. He accused representatives of foreign tutelage, including the US High Commissioner, of issuing orders that prompted certain authorities, security agencies, and judicial bodies to escalate the situation and bring charges against the five detainees under provisions that had no connection to the substance of the investigations or the statements they had given.

He considered that invoking UN Security Council Resolutions 1559 and 1701 as the basis for the charges and legal provisions in this case amounted, in itself, to relying on resolutions that are rejected and condemned. He noted that these resolutions contradict the UN Charter, which safeguards peoples’ right to resist occupation, as well as the Lebanese Constitution and the Taif Agreement.

He stressed that the actions of the authorities and some of their judicial and security agencies constituted a provocation to a large segment of the Lebanese population, emphasizing that attempts to cast doubt on the Resistance’s representativeness would not change the reality on the ground.

He added that the authorities, which remain incapable of confronting the US-backed Israeli aggression, were committing grave and dangerous mistakes against their own people by submitting to the dictates of foreign representatives, despite claiming to represent them and safeguard their interests.

Al-Hajj Hasan affirmed that Lebanese officials are supposed to be responsible for all Lebanese citizens, not just one segment of society. He noted that Lebanon is a consensual democratic state, questioning why the principle of national partnership and consensus is upheld in certain circumstances but set aside in others, depending on political interests.

He pointed out that the case of the five detainees, as well as that of those detained in connection with the Dahr al-Baidar truck incident, would remain under close follow-up until justice was served and falsehood was overturned. He stressed that Hezbollah’s commitment to stability and civil peace had prompted the party to handle responsibly the detention of these individuals and the case of the other detainees.

He affirmed that the detainees were fellow resistance fighters and that their detention had been carried out irresponsibly and arbitrarily. He stressed that they would act responsibly in confronting an authority that was behaving irresponsibly.

He concluded by affirming that they would defend the Lebanese people’s right to resist and the rights of those forcibly detained, in the face of an authority that acts arbitrarily toward its own people, remains subordinate to foreign tutelage, and is incapable of confronting Israeli aggression. He emphasized that patience, no matter how prolonged, has its limits, and that restraint, no matter how far it extends, has its bounds.

Source: Al-Manar English Website