Qatari PM Warns Middle East Can’t Afford Another US-Iran Escalation

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned Monday that the Middle East could not afford another round of tensions between the United States and Iran.

The Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera quoted Sheikh Mohammed as saying that Doha was working with Washington and Tehran to restart negotiations. The broadcaster reported that there was no sign yet of an understanding between the two sides.

Sheikh Mohammed met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, DC, to launch the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, describing the forum as central to bilateral relations and expressing Doha’s desire to deepen defense cooperation with Washington.

In its account of the meeting, the US State Department said Rubio praised Qatar’s international mediation efforts and stressed the need for continued coordination with Doha “to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East.” The two also discussed closer cooperation on economic and security issues.

Joint Statement on the Eighth United States-Qatar Strategic Dialogue: An Enduring Strategic Partnership https://t.co/EkFvuWC2un — U.S. State Dept – Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) November 23, 2026

The statement said talks on defense, security cooperation, counterterrorism, law enforcement and cultural ties will continue into early 2027 as the two countries prepare to mark 55 years of diplomatic relations.

For its part, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Doha and Washington held a session on regional and international affairs as part of the eighth Strategic Dialogue.

Joint Statement on the Eighth Qatar – United States Strategic Dialogue: An Enduring Strategic Partnership Washington | November 24, 2026 Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened the eighth U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue on November 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Senior officials from both governments also participated. The two sides reaffirmed the enduring Qatar – U.S. strategic partnership under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Donald J. Trump. As Qatar and the United States prepare to celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations, the dialogue underscored their commitment to deepening cooperation and advancing global and regional priorities through diplomacy. Qatar and The United States committed to expanding economic, commercial, and investment opportunities to enhance their mutual prosperity. Discussions will continue into early 2027 on defense, security cooperation, counterterrorism, and law enforcement, and cultural ties. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Qatar’s security. He underscored the importance of the defense partnership in strengthening joint capabilities and protecting shared interests. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to upholding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. They stressed that safe and unimpeded passage through this vital waterway is essential to regional security, reliable energy supplies, and global economic stability. On behalf of President Trump, Secretary Rubio expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the government of the State of Qatar for their leadership as a global mediator and close partner in advancing peace, stability, and security worldwide. Prime Minister Al Thani commended President Trump’s leadership in pursuing agreements to resolve regional conflicts and underscored the central role of U.S. diplomatic engagement in creating the conditions for lasting peace. Prime Minister Al-Thani also congratulated the United States on its successful co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Global and Regional Cooperation Secretary of State Rubio affirmed the Qatar – U.S. partnership as a model of peace through strength and a force for stability amid regional and global challenges. Qatari and U.S. officials discussed shared policy priorities in Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Sahel, Rwanda, Somalia, Bolivia, and Haiti. Together, Qatar and the United States are shaping a future grounded in peace, where terrorism has no place. Secretary Rubio expressed appreciation for Qatar’s continued support of Haiti, including a $30 million pledge to the UN Trust Fund for the Gang Suppression Force. 🔗 For the full Statement, please visit our website #MOFAQatar — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) November 24, 2026

The session was chaired by Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi and US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Donald Blome.

The two sides reviewed strategic cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East, as well as diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote security and stability, the ministry said.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)