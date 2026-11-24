Leader: Population Growth Vital to Strengthening Iran, Countering Enemy Threats

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has stressed that population growth is a strategic pillar of a stronger Iran, saying it contributes to realizing the country’s national potential and thwarting threats posed by its enemies.

In a message to the fourth National Youthful Population Award ceremony, Leader Ayatollah Khamenei described population growth as a key component of national power and progress, recalling that the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei had repeatedly underscored its importance.

He criticized a prolonged and damaging period of negligence in national planning and management, noting that recent measures have created an opportunity for the public and officials to approach the population issue with greater awareness and a more comprehensive perspective.

Among the key factors contributing to national strength, progress and the attainment of a #stronger_than_ever_Iran, the imperative of increasing the future population of Iran, while preserving all desirable quantitative and qualitative dimensions, is of paramount importance. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) November 24, 2026

The Leader stressed that population policies must address both family and individual needs, explaining that while housing and many goods and services are family-oriented, food, clothing, and healthcare are primarily individual concerns. He said achieving a desirable population balance requires due attention to both dimensions.

Leader Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that strengthening the family unit must remain a permanent priority in efforts to reverse the country’s population trend, while individual welfare and health must also receive equal consideration.

He called for serious and wide-ranging efforts to facilitate early marriage, safeguard individual health, encourage childbearing, foster a family-centered culture, and promote successful models in these fields, describing them as essential steps toward building a stronger Iran.

Paying serious attention to the matter of facilitating marriage at a young age, ensuring individual health, supporting childbearing and promoting a family-centered culture are each an effective step on the path to making #Iran stronger. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) November 24, 2026

He also underscored the need to explain the importance of these issues to the public, particularly younger generations.

Expressing hope that Iran would overcome the shortcomings of past population policies, the Leader called for steadfast implementation of the strategic policy of increasing the young population and prioritizing the family. He said such efforts would help the country safely navigate the critical and decisive stage it is currently facing.

Iran has witnessed a substantial decline in its population growth rate over recent decades, prompting authorities to make demographic growth a major national policy priority.

The Iranian government has introduced legislative measures and financial incentives aimed at supporting families, encouraging marriage, and promoting childbearing as part of broader efforts to reverse the country’s declining fertility trend.

Source: Iranian media (edited by Al-Manar)