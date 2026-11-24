No Talks Before Iran’s Seven Conditions Are Met, Parliament Speaker Qalibaf Declares

Iran will take no action and engage in no negotiations before its seven conditions are fulfilled, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated.

Addressing an open session of the Parliament on Tuesday, Qalibaf said Iran’s position remains clear and unchanged in the face of recent rhetoric and threats by the US president.

He said that threats, insults directed at the proud Iranian people, and emphasis on economic pressure are, above all, signs of Washington’s desperation in confronting the resilient and independent Iranian nation.

Qalibaf stressed that Iran would not deviate from the position it had previously announced, reiterating that no action or negotiations would take place before the implementation of the country’s seven conditions.

He also warned that Iran’s response to any hostile moves would be decisive and would involve changing the geography of the battlefield if the enemy makes a miscalculation.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the seven conditions represent the country’s legitimate rights and cannot be abandoned under pressure or threats.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that the conditions are not extraordinary demands or merely prerequisites for negotiations, but integral rights of the Iranian people.

The conditions come amid Tehran’s efforts to end the ongoing conflict and resolve the standoff with Washington. Iran has called for an end to hostilities on all fronts, the lifting of the naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and guarantees against renewed aggression, among other demands.

As part of its diplomatic initiatives, Tehran has also proposed a two-day roadmap for restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz, under which commercial shipping could resume within 48 hours if Washington lifts its blockade of Iranian ports, ends the war on all fronts, and unfreezes Iranian assets abroad.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)