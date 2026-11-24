Gaza: Nine People Martyred in Fresh Israeli Attacks

Displaced Palestinians walk between tents in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza on July 4, 2026 (image by AP).

Nine Palestinian citizens were martyred and others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

According to local sources, three people were martyred and three others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a police station at dawn in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

An Israeli air strike killed at least three Palestinians and wounded five others on Tuesday near a police outpost in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, local health officials said. Since the so-called ceasefire, Israel’s nearly daily violations have killed more than 1,600 Palestinians and wounded over 5,000 others. — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 24, 2026

Two civilians were also martyred in an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in the Gaza City’s Al-Karama neighborhood

Update | Two Palestinians were killed, and others were wounded after Israeli occupation aircraft hit a group of civilians in the vicinity of the Al-Andalus Tower in the Al-Karama neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City. https://t.co/siSRP9oSPb — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 23, 2026

At least three other people were martyred and several others were wounded in an Israeli strike near the Shuhada junction (Netzarim), southeast of Gaza City.

Israeli warplanes struck a civilian vehicle in the Netzarim area of central Gaza, killing three Palestinians and injuring several others, according to eyewitnesses and preliminary reports. https://t.co/68dGFfyguG — The Times of Palestine (@PalTimesNews) November 24, 2026

Another citizen was pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries sustained in an Israeli strike in Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, and drone overflights, was reported in different areas of Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 74,746 people and injured 176,234 others, according to Gaza health authorities and Palestinian news reports as of November 23–24, 2026.

Since the October 2025 ceasefire, at least 1,679 people have been martyred and 6,100 have been wounded.

Source: Palestinian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)