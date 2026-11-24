Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Homes in Daraa’s Abidin Village as Southern Syria Incursions Continue

An Israeli occupation military force, departing from the Al-Jazeera barracks where Israeli troops are stationed advanced toward the Yarmouk Basin area in the western countryside of Daraa, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Reports indicate that the Israeli forces entered the village of Abidin with 10 vehicles, fanning out across the village, raiding several homes, and conducting searches, amid a state of tension among local residents.

Earlier in the evening, the SOHR observed an Israeli occupation military force consisting of three vehicles advancing from the Saihan gate toward the Saihan Valley in the Yarmouk Basin area of the western Daraa countryside. The movement was accompanied by bursts of gunfire directed from the Saihan observation post toward the valley, as well as the deployment of two illumination flares in the sky over the area.

This comes as Israeli occupation forces continue their incursions into parts of southern Syria. On Sunday, a military patrol entered the town of Al-Rafid in the Quneitra countryside and searched several civilian homes; no arrests were reported, according to the SOHR.

In another military maneuver, the Observatory reported that six Israeli vehicles advanced from the Abu al-Ghaithar gate toward the villages of Saida al-Hanout and Al-Soudi in the southern Quneitra countryside, before proceeding to the towns of Al-Masritiya and Saisoun in the western countryside of Daraa.

In a related context, the SOHR has documented 97 Israeli military incursions into Syrian territory—specifically within the southern regions—between November 1 and November 20. The incursions have involved raids, arrests, gunfire, and shelling directed at populated areas and agricultural land, alongside the establishment of checkpoints, the imposition of restrictions on civilian movement, and excavation, leveling, and road-construction activities.

The Israeli occupation continues to violate the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, with these acts of aggression having intensified since December 8, 2024.

Source: Al-Manar English Website