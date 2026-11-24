Land Blockade of Iran is Impossible: Araghchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says a land blockade of Iran is impossible given the country’s size and extensive ties with neighboring countries, stressing the need to strengthen national resilience to make sanctions ineffective.

Speaking to IRNA on the sidelines of a seminar for provincial heads of the Foreign Ministry’s offices on Monday, Araghchi said a land blockade of Iran is impossible given the country’s size, the diverse capacities of its provinces, extensive cross-border ties and the historical and cultural bonds between communities on both sides of the borders.

The official also added that the provincial offices have been tasked with working with local officials, economic authorities and businesspeople to identify available capacities and establish links with neighboring countries.

Araghchi stressed that the country and its people must make enemies lose hope of imposing sanctions and pressure on Iran.

The best way to counter such pressure is to demonstrate that sanctions cannot achieve their intended goals and will not be effective, he added.

The foreign minister noted that the seminar brought together representatives of all provincial offices of the Foreign Ministry, various ministries and Parliament to discuss ways to carry out their duties under current conditions and further strengthen consular services for Iranians and the country.

Source: IRNA