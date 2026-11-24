Sheikh Daamoush: Halting Israeli Aggression on Lebanon is Iran’s Top Condition, Lebanese Authority Must Prove Patriotism

The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Sheikh Ali Daamoush, affirmed that the Islamic Republic insists on making a halt to Israeli aggression on Lebanon a primary condition in negotiations with the United States. Speaking during a ceremony marking the first annual anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Haytham Ali Tabatabai and his companions, he called for reversing the measures and decisions taken by the ruling authority against the resistance and returning to constructive dialogue.

At a time when the world is watching where Iranian–American negotiations will lead, Sheikh Daamoush considered that the Iranian stance has become the main factor of strength in Lebanon’s hands, and that it deserves gratitude and appreciation from the Lebanese state and people.

Speaking “on behalf of those we represent across Lebanon,” he extended deep thanks to the Islamic Republic—led by the Supreme Leader, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei (“may God protect him”)—and to the Iranian government and people for the substantial support they have provided to Lebanon without any condition or sense of favor. He said Iran paid high prices and made sacrifices as a result of its principled stance supporting the Lebanese people’s right to liberate their land from Israeli occupation.

Sheikh Daamoush denied that Iran has a special project of its own in Lebanon, asserting that its only project is supporting Lebanon’s right to liberation through the will of its people. He noted that Iran has repeatedly offered to provide reconstruction assistance to the state through official institutions, accusing the Lebanese authority of preferring to appease the U.S. administration at the expense of rebuilding its country.

He viewed attacks on the historic relationship with Iran and on its honorable role in supporting the Lebanese people as going beyond targeting a sect or supporters of Iran, affecting Lebanon and its national interests. He described such attacks as a denial of historical facts and present realities, and as appeasement of foreign powers.

Sheikh Daamoush said the Lebanese know who is interfering in their country’s affairs and dictating decisions to the authority, noting that political circles in Lebanon are abuzz with talk of this. He affirmed that Iran is “the only country that does not interfere” in Lebanon’s affairs, adding, “Unless there are those who want to categorize the Lebanese according to their own whims.”

He accused foreign embassies and envoys of recently dominating state decisions until it became “directed and not in possession of its own decision,” subject to foreign tutelage that stripped it of the ability to manage the country’s affairs in line with the interests of the Lebanese. He said the U.S. administration, through its embassy in Lebanon, along with some foreign parties, is using “mobile phone orders” to incite, manufacture internal problems, and push the Lebanese toward confrontation, claiming that the authority’s recent arbitrary measures came in response to those orders.

He pointed out that foreign interference has reached the point of issuing orders to certain official judicial, security, and financial bodies to take steps against a segment of the Lebanese people, considering that this threatens to undermine the foundations of the state and its role in protecting stability and preserving civil peace.

Sheikh Daamoush argued that the authority rendered “the greatest service to the enemy” by signing the “ill-fated framework agreement,” accusing it of relinquishing state sovereignty over its land. He said the agreement posed a danger to sovereignty, the territorial integrity of Lebanon, and Lebanon’s survival as a homeland within its internationally recognized borders.

He said the Lebanese people are “accused over their affiliation,” affirming that “the people are Lebanon” and that the authority is the one called upon to prove its loyalty to the nation. He saw the authority turning into an internal political faction that leans on foreign backing against the Lebanese people as deepening the rift among the Lebanese, increasing division, and threatening national unity.

He added that the authority’s inciting rhetoric against a large segment of the Lebanese people takes it outside the national role mandated by the Constitution and the National Accord Document, portraying the state as if it were a “sectarian party fighting the rest of the Lebanese.” He said an authority that behaves in this way “cannot be trusted with the country’s fate or its future,” adding that it is like any authority that comes and goes, while the people, the nation, and the state remain.

Sheikh Daamoush said the authority’s measures and fabrications against a large part of the Lebanese people push toward internal clash, and that the rhetoric of accusation, incitement, and hatred—in which the authority, “malicious” media outlets, and “hired pens” participate—stirs up tension in the country and increases division among the Lebanese. He warned that yielding to U.S. dictates and responding to external international and regional pressures undermines stability and leads the country toward ruin.

He considered that the authority’s spiteful, arbitrary, and irresponsible performance pushes the country toward the strife others want, and that the wisdom and patience of the resistance have spared the country from sliding into it so far—stressing that both stem “from a position of strength, not from a position of weakness.” He emphasized that the solution requires holding fast to Lebanon’s elements of strength, foremost among them the resistance and national unity.

Sheikh Daamoush reaffirmed Hezbollah’s keenness on civil peace, internal stability, and the unity of the Lebanese, as well as its determination to prevent Lebanon from sliding into internal strife that it accused the U.S. administration of planning. He said the party rejects clashes among the Lebanese and works with all sincere people in the country to avoid any internal conflict, adding that it will confront attempts by “those beholden to abroad” to impose dictates on the Lebanese people or take the country where the Zionist enemy wants.

He said, “Our battle is with the Zionist enemy,” explaining that what the party wants is liberating the land from Israeli occupation and securing the return of residents to their villages and towns along with their reconstruction. He affirmed that Lebanon “will not enter the Israeli era,” no matter what free concessions the authority offers and no matter how much the arrogant powers try to support the occupation, adding: “They will depart, and our people will remain and the resistance will remain.”

He stressed that the will of the Lebanese people will remain stronger despite everything the country has endured following the Israeli aggression, because the Lebanese are the rightful owners of the land and have the right to defend their existence and their country. He said that “time will remain the time of the resistance,” because it endures as long as the people and the land endure, calling it “our history, our present, our future, and the future of our generations.” He affirmed that no power on earth can strip the Lebanese of their legitimate right to liberate their land.

Sheikh Daamoush linked the endurance of the families of the martyrs to their trust in God’s promise and what He has revealed about martyrs in His proximity. He said the resistance’s environment and base share the same capacity to bear loss, and that this faithful, striving, and sacrificing environment continues on the path despite losing martyrs, with “no weakness, feebleness, or despair creeping into it.”

He renewed the pledge to the martyr Sayyed Abu Ali and his companions and fellow martyrs and all righteous martyrs, saying: “We will carry their banner and continue their path, the path of the resistance, and preserve it until the goals for which they were martyred are achieved.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website