General Saree Reports Dozens of Martyrs, Injuries in Saudi Attack on Al-Maqatirah: Yemeni Armed Forces Will Certainly Respond

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “At 11:36 AM, a Saudi military formation of F-15 aircraft took off from the Khamis Mushait airbase and headed toward the governorates of Taiz and Lahj. At 12:40 PM, the formation carried out an attack on several buses and commercial transport vehicles in the Ma’baq area of ​​Al-Maqatirah District, launching eight airstrikes using American-made GBU-49 and GBU-12 bombs. This brutal act resulted in dozens of civilian casualties—leaving many dead and wounded—before the aircraft departed the area at 12:55 PM and returned to the same airbase.”

General Saree added, “This brutal crime will not go unanswered or unpunished, God willing.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website