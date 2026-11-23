Palestinian Prisoners Suffer Extreme Weight Loss, Medical Neglect at Israeli Ofer Prison

Palestinian detainees at Israeli Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank have suffered severe weight loss amid food deprivation, medical neglect, and widespread disease, including a 15-year-old prisoner who lost 26 kilograms, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ Affairs reported Monday.

Following a lawyer’s visit to the prison, the commission documented alarming health and living conditions, citing the case of Amin Qattash, who has lost around 50 kilograms since his detention in June 2024. Another detainee, Ali al-Shweiki, has lost 25 kilograms while suffering from an untreated foot fracture and scabies.

The report also highlighted the case of 15-year-old Mohammed Abu Hamoud, who has lost 26 kilograms since his arrest in November 2025. He is being held in a damp, unhygienic cell where skin and fungal diseases are widespread, according to the report.

Minor detainee Mohammed Abu Hammoud (15) has lost 26 kilograms since his arrest on November 9, 2025, amid harsh health conditions and the spread of skin and fungal diseases inside Ofer Prison, according to Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs. https://t.co/Vnf8h0bzC8 — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) November 23, 2026

The commission further reported that elderly and chronically ill detainees are being denied adequate medical care and essential medication. Prisoners also described insufficient food, prolonged forced kneeling, repeated cell raids, confiscation of personal belongings, and restrictions on bathing and hygiene supplies.

The report added that Israeli prison guards deliberately leave cell windows open as winter approaches, exposing detainees to severe cold at night.

Around 9,350 Palestinians, including approximately 350 children and 90 women, are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights organizations.

These groups have documented escalating torture, starvation, and medical neglect since October 2023, with dozens of Palestinian detainees reportedly dying in custody.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)