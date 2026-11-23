Syria: Israeli Occupation Forces Conduct Fresh Incursions in Quneitra and Daraa, Search Civilian Homes

Israeli military armored vehicles block a road leading to the town of Quneitra, Syria (image from January 2025 / by AP).

Israeli occupation forces have continued their incursions into areas of southern Syria. On Sunday, a military patrol entered the town of al-Rafid in the Quneitra countryside and searched several civilian homes; no arrests were reported, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

In another military maneuver, the Observatory reported that six Israeli vehicles advanced from the Abu al-Ghaythar gate toward the villages of Saida al-Hanout and al-Sudi in the southern Quneitra countryside, before moving on to the towns of al-Masritiya and Saisoun in the western countryside of Daraa.

In a related context, the Observatory documented 97 Israeli military incursions into Syrian territory specifically in the southern region between November 1 and November 20 of this year.

These incursions have included raids, arrests, gunfire, and shelling directed at populated areas and agricultural land, as well as the establishment of checkpoints, the imposition of restrictions on civilian movement, and excavation, leveling, and road-construction activities.

The Israeli occupation continues to violate the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, with these acts of aggression having intensified since December 8, 2024.

Source: Al-Manar English Website