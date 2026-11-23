Saudi Airstrikes Hit Lahj, Taiz, and Hodeidah; 10 Martyred, 20 Wounded

Fireball bursts into air after Saudi strike on Yemeni post city of Hodeidah (Friday, July 24, 2026).

Saudi aircraft carried out three airstrikes on Al-Maqatirah District in Lahj Governorate, while another three strikes targeted Salah District in Taiz Governorate, in the southwest of the country.

In Al-Hudaydah, the Sanaa-based Saba News Agency reported that 10 people were martyred and 20 others wounded after Saudi airstrikes hit a telecommunications construction facility in the governorate.

Saudi forces conduct dozens of airstrikes daily across various Yemeni governorates, targeting civilian sites, vital facilities, and the country’s infrastructure.

In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces have retaliated against the aggression by striking energy facilities, airports, and military infrastructure within Saudi Arabia, as well as targeting Saudi-led coalition troop concentrations inside Yemen.

Source: Al-Manar English Website