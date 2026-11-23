Iran: Hormuz Security Can Be Restored ‘in Shortest Possible Time’ If US Honors Commitments

Iran says security in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider region can be restored in the shortest possible time, provided that the United States honors its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the Islamic Republic remains committed to its obligations and is ready to implement them swiftly if the other side meets the agreed conditions.

“If the American side fulfills its commitments, security can return to the Strait of Hormuz and the region in the shortest possible time,” the spokesman said, noting that this does not mean overlooking the complexities surrounding the issue.

Baqaei said Iran’s conditions are not extraordinary demands but its legitimate rights, including the lifting of unlawful and oppressive sanctions, the end of the maritime blockade, and the implementation of all commitments Washington accepted under the June 28 Islamabad understanding.

“These are neither new preconditions nor demands outside the framework of Iran’s rights; they are an inseparable part of the rights of the Iranian people,” he said.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)