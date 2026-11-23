Israeli Attacks Escalate Across Southern Lebanon Amid Widespread Shelling and Military Movements

Israeli forces escalated their attacks across southern Lebanon, carrying out widespread artillery shelling, machine-gun sweeps, and ground movements, alongside the construction of earthworks in border areas.

Artillery shelling targeted Wadi Zibqin, Wadi Al-Hjeir, the outskirts of Aitaroun, Barashit, and Mais Al-Jabal, as well as the area between Shaqra and Mais Al-Jabal, Al-Manar correspondents across southern Lebanon reported.

The outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah and Mayfadoun were also shelled, along with the Barashit Nature Reserve, which remains under ongoing bombardment, according to our reporters.

بالفيديو | قص.ف مد.فع.ي |س.ر.|.ئيل.ي يس.ته.دف حي الدير في بلدة #برعشيت جنوبي #لبنان https://t.co/FPOpwkS9ps — قناة المنار (@TVManar1) November 23, 2026

Meanwhile, the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit have been subjected to sustained artillery fire, while Israeli forces carried out machine-gun sweeps toward the vicinity of Kfar Shouba.

On the ground, Israeli military vehicles were reported moving from Taybeh toward Qantara, where enemy forces are also erecting earthworks, Al-Manar correspondents reported.

قوات ال.اح.تلال الاسـ . ـرائيلي تقوم برفع السواتر في بلدة #القنطرة جنوب لبنان https://t.co/fdlueq6g7V — قناة المنار (@TVManar1) November 23, 2026

Earlier on Sunday, several demolition operations were reported in Al-Qantara, Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, Kfar Tibnit and Wadi Zibqin.

Source: Al-Manar English Website