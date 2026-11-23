4 Martyred, Child Wounded as Israeli Attacks Persist Across Gaza Strip

Four Palestinian citizens were martyred and a child was injured in the Gaza Strip on Monday, as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on several areas across the enclave.

In this context, a citizen was martyred by the bullets of the occupation forces in the city of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. A citizen was also martyred after a Quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on a group of citizens in the eastern region of the city of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, two citizens died from serious injuries they sustained as a result of the occupation’s bombing of the Mawasi Khan Yunis area at dawn. Meanwhile, a child was injured by the fire of occupation vehicles in the Al-Sika area in the city of Khan Yunis, and the occupation tanks continued to fire intensely northwest of the city of Rafah.

Various areas of the Gaza Strip also witnessed continued bombardment and the destruction of the property of Palestinian citizens.

The Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, since the declaration of a “ceasefire” on October 11, 2025, have led to the death of more than 1,675 Palestinian citizens and the injury of more than 6,095 others, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Al-Manar English Website