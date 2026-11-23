Israeli Occupation Launch Raids, Arrest Campaign in West Bank, Occupied Al-Quds

Israeli occupation forces raided the Al-Am’ari refugee camp in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh on Monday, storming Palestinian homes and launching a large-scale arrest campaign, local sources said.

The sources said that the occupation army sent military reinforcements into the camp and deployed forces across several neighborhoods

Israeli troops raided Palestinian homes and detained a number of young men, while turning a child center in the camp into a site for interrogating detainees, according to the sources.

Israeli occupation forces carry out a detention campaign during an ongoing incursion into Al-Am’ari refugee camp in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. https://t.co/w2MRK1xlVa — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 23, 2026

Separately, Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Governorate said Sunday evening that Israeli forces detained around 18 Palestinian workers near the town of Hizma, northeast of East Jerusalem, as they attempted to enter the city.

Israeli occupation forces attacked several Palestinian workers after detaining and handcuffing them as they attempted to cross the apartheid wall near the town of Hizma, north of occupied Jerusalem. https://t.co/Rv2kvgBpZ6 — The Times of Palestine (@PalTimesNews) November 23, 2026

Since the Israeli occupation launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks on Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank.

The attacks have included killings, demolitions of homes and structures, the burning of mosques and vehicles, bulldozing agricultural land, preventing farmers from reaching their fields, displacing Palestinian communities and expanding settlements.

Source: Palestinian media (edited by Al-Manar)