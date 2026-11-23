IRGC Navy: Two Supertankers Hit Sea Mines in Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that two violating supertankers were struck by naval mines and disabled while attempting to pass through unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement released on Sunday night, the IRGC Navy said the two supertankers were transiting the Strait of Hormuz without observing the instructions issued by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy and using unauthorized routes in the area.

The vessels were hit by naval mines and suffered explosions, bringing them to a halt, in separate locations north of Ghanam Island and east of the Strait of Hormuz, the statement added.

The IRGC Navy says two non-compliant supertankers attempting unauthorized Hormuz transit have exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines. Follow: https://t.co/aZSJl7lYPb https://t.co/cL8QbnKvcM — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 23, 2026

The IRGC Navy warned tanker owners, commercial companies and shipping firms that the Strait of Hormuz is under the complete control and surveillance of its naval forces.

It said reliance on “smugglers such as the commanders of the US Central Command (CENTCOM)” would lead to nothing but heavy financial losses and bankruptcy for vessel owners and commercial companies.

Map provided by Al Jazeera showing Strait of Hormuz shipping corridor and the islands located in the area.

The IRGC Navy once again stressed that vessel owners and captains must take seriously the instructions and warnings issued by its naval officers and refrain from navigating unauthorized routes or engaging in any action contrary to the announced regulations.

Source: Iranian media (edited by Al-Manar)