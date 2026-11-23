Hezbollah Bloc MP: Resistance Right to Self-Defense ‘Not Subject to Compromise’

Dr. Ali Fayyad, a member of the “Loyalty to the Resistance” parliamentary bloc, affirmed that the Resistance remains alert and prepared to defend its people, acting in accordance with Lebanon’s national interests and maintaining a defensive posture.

Speaking at a commemoration for the martyrs of the town of Taybeh, held in Deir al-Zahrani, Fayyad argued that the authorities had committed to a framework agreement that granted everything to the Israeli enemy while offering nothing to Lebanon. He noted that the authorities continue to pursue a path of confronting the Resistance rather than taking any steps toward the liberation of occupied territory.

He warned that the authorities’ conduct goes beyond merely addressing the issue of the Resistance’s weaponry; rather, it aims in his words to dismantle the phenomenon of the Resistance and eradicate it from the Lebanese landscape. He suggested that, given Israeli intransigence and American indifference, the authorities should instead have drawn closer to their own people, reconsidered their strategic choices, and proposed a new approach.

Fayyad pointed out that Lebanon faces two grave challenges: the Israeli occupation with all its destructive and aggressive consequences and the authorities’ efforts to weaken the Resistance’s support base. He described it as dangerous for the authorities to exploit the aftermath of Israeli aggression to besiege and pursue the youth of the Resistance, especially when that very community remains committed to civil peace and internal stability.

He emphasized that Lebanon remains in the midst of the battle and that the war has not yet come to an end. Fayyad urged for a broader perspective one that encompasses the regional and international dimensions of the conflict noting that while the situation may appear at an impasse from a purely Lebanese vantage point, it looks quite different from a regional perspective: one that is promising and holds real potential. Fayyad stressed that the Resistance’s right to self-defense is firmly established and not subject to compromise or concession, asserting that the presence and internal role of the Resistance cannot be diminished or usurped by any party.

Source: Al-Manar Website