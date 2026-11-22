Berri Declines Independence Day Congratulations in Solidarity with Occupied Border Villages: ‘Independence This Year Is Incomplete’

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has announced that he will not be receiving congratulations on the occasion of Independence Day, in solidarity with the residents of the occupied Lebanese border villages in the south people who have been unable to celebrate independence due to the Israeli occupation.

Speaker Berri’s stance, announced on Sunday, serves as an act of solidarity with the people of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, al-Mansouri, Hadatha, and all other occupied Lebanese border villages in the south. The residents of these areas have been prevented from celebrating independence by the Israeli occupation, its aggression, and a war of extermination that is destroying every aspect of life a reality that manifested in its most brutal form today on the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Hadatha, al-Mansouri, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Speaker Berri emphasized that independence this year remains incomplete and unfulfilled; it will only be truly realized through the liberation of the land and the restoration of a unified voice and position among both the Lebanese state and its people.

Source: Al-Manar English Website