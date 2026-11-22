Israeli Enemy Forces Bar Syrian Farmers from Harvesting Olives in Quneitra

Israeli occupation forces prevented farmers from harvesting olives on Sunday in al-Rafid, a town in Syria’s southern Quneitra governorate, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The troops ordered the farmers off their land and told them they could return only after Israeli forces finished building military fortifications in the area, the Observatory said.

An Israeli patrol also stormed the outskirts of al-Rafid on Sunday and set up a temporary checkpoint south of the town before withdrawing. There were no immediate reports of detentions.

Damascus Says Israeli Restrictions Threaten Farmers’ Livelihoods

In the days preceding the incident in al-Rafid, Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli incursions into Quneitra and the adjacent Daraa, accusing Israel of attempting to impose an “unlawful reality by force of arms,” as reported by the Syrian news agency SANA. The ministry emphasized that the restrictions on accessing farmland jeopardize the livelihoods of residents and complicate families’ efforts to remain in their homes.

Earlier that week, Israeli forces shelled farmland near the villages of Koya and Abdin in western Daraa, according to Anadolu. On Tuesday, three Israeli shells struck farmland near al-Samdaniyah al-Sharqiyah in Quneitra, the Observatory reported. No casualties were reported there.

The Observatory documented 97 Israeli military incursions into southern Syria between November 1 and 20. Israeli military operations in the south have expanded since December 8, 2024, when, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Israel unilaterally declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and occupied the UN-monitored buffer zone on the Syrian side.

Source: Al-Manar English Website