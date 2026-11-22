Israeli Enemy Forces Sweep Southern Lebanese Town as Residents Protest in Neighboring Zawtar al-Gharbiya

Israeli occupation forces are conducting a sweep in the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya in southern Lebanon, while local residents are holding a protest in the neighboring town of Zawtar al-Gharbiya, according to local reports.

The developments come amid continuing Israeli violations of the ceasefire understanding and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war and calls for the full respect of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. ‘Israel’ has repeatedly breached the resolution through incursions, overflights, and operations inside Lebanese territory.

Source: Al-Manar Website