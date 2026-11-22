IRGC Downs Fourth US Drone in 24 Hours, Warns Airspace ‘Red Line’

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that its Aerospace Force air defense personnel intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-1 drone an Extended Range (ER) variant designed for reconnaissance and combat east of the Strait of Hormuz, using an advanced air defense system and “precise and effective fire.”

According to the IRGC Public Relations Office, it was the fourth US military reconnaissance and combat drone shot down by IRGC air defense systems in the past 24 hours. The downed aircraft marked the 20th US MQ-1 drone destroyed by Iranian forces.

‘Red Line’ Warning

The IRGC reiterated that Iran’s airspace is “a red line” for the country’s armed forces, stressing that any aggression or violation of it would be met with a “harsh, decisive and capable” response.

The statement added that, in addition to continuously monitoring enemy movements in the region, air defense personnel are detecting and tracking aerial threats moment by moment with precision.

Relying on the integration of intelligence and operational data and on full coordination with the IRGC’s offensive branches, the statement said, these forces are fully prepared to confront threats firmly and to suppress their points of origin should the aggression continue.

Tally of Downed Drones

It is worth noting that Iran has shot down 59 US MQ-9 drones and nine MQM-170 aircraft since the start of the aggression.

The downing comes amid mounting military and security tensions in the Strait, driven by the US aggression against Iran and by the US’ failure to honor its commitments under the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.”

In a related development, a senior Iranian security official addressed the broader strategic picture, declaring that “the world has changed.”

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)