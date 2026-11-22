Hezbollah MP Fadlallah: Iran Helps Lebanon Liberate Its Land, While America Seeks to Ruin It

Dr. Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the “Loyalty to the Resistance” parliamentary bloc, stated that Lebanon’s independence remains incomplete both due to the ongoing Israeli occupation of a cherished part of the homeland and because of foreign interference in the decisions, policies, and stances of the Lebanese state. Such interference involves imposing choices upon the authorities that run counter to the interests, unity, and mutual understanding of the Lebanese people, serving instead the agendas of those foreign powers.

These dangerous interventions encourage certain figures within the ruling establishment to incite conflict among the Lebanese, enticing them to embark on a path that would prove destructive to Lebanon, he said. This is precisely what the U.S. administration and various foreign embassies in Lebanon are doing: inciting certain factions against their fellow citizens, aiming to provoke internal confrontation so that the Lebanese might destroy their own country with their own hands—a tactic the U.S. has employed in numerous other nations, only to eventually abandon those it had goaded into such ruinous adventures against their own homelands. Meanwhile, Iran seeks to assist Lebanon in compelling the enemy to withdraw from its territory, he added.

“We have full confidence in the Islamic Republic, which is shaping a new regional equation from which Lebanon stands to be the primary beneficiary. This regional equation is also anchored in the steadfastness of our people and their heroic resistance; our people are defending their very existence and their land, especially given that the decision regarding war in the region rests with the U.S. administration, while the occupying entity is the party actively seeking such conflict,” Fadlallah said. Consequently, the South is subjected to daily attacks, and homes are being destroyed—all while the state looks on, failing to take any action, he noted.

Remarks at Memorial Service in Qalawieh

MP Fadlallah made these remarks while attending a memorial service held by Hezbollah for the martyred brothers Ibrahim and Abbas Alayan in the town of Qalawieh (Bint Jbeil District), in the presence of local residents and the families of martyrs.

He stated: “The region has entered a phase of awaiting the outcomes of the Iranian-American negotiations, and Lebanon is not exempt from this period of anticipation. There are shifts occurring in the region, and we advise those in power as well as those outside of it to take note of these changes. Yet, there are some in Lebanon who continue to pin their hopes on an American war against Iran or an Israeli aggression against Lebanon, aiming to eliminate the Resistance and its social base. Some go so far as to dream of the displacement of the people of the South beyond the nation’s borders. Such futile gambles have no chance of success in our country. Our strength—after God—is derived from the steadfastness of our people and their constant readiness to defend their existence, their national partnership, their land, and their legitimate rights.”

‘Iran Today Stands from a Position of Strength’

MP Fadlallah continued: “To all these individuals, we say: Iran today stands from a position of strength and is capable of confronting aggression. Our Resistance remains present and enduring; it is our destiny to confront the occupation, even at a high cost. This Resistance has proven itself to be a Lebanese choice a means to counter aggression and liberate our land. Should any part of our territory fall under occupation, it does not mean abandoning this national path; rather, we become even more committed to it regardless of false accusations, the distortion of facts, or the use of political and media-driven disinformation. None of this will alter our convictions or deter us from pursuing our rights. The challenges, hardships, and harsh conditions we currently face will not last; this is merely a temporary phase that we shall overcome.”