Iran Security Chief to US: ‘Old World Order Cannot Be Restored with Old Photographs’

Mohsen Rezaee, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has asserted that the global order has changed fundamentally, arguing that neither Iran nor the United States can be viewed through the geopolitical realities of the 1940s.

In a post on X on Sunday, Rezaee said Iran of 2026 is not the Iran of the 1943 Tehran Conference or the 1945 Yalta Conference, just as the United States of today is not the America of that era.

He described the United States as a “defeated” country rather than victorious in war, adding that the world has changed and that “the current order cannot be taken back to the past with old photographs.”

The Tehran Conference brought together the leaders of the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union in 1943 to coordinate their wartime strategy, while the 1945 Yalta Conference helped shape the post-World War II international order.

Meanwhile, observers say the balance of global power has shifted and that the United States can no longer dictate international arrangements as it did after World War II.

Remarks Come Amid Heightened US Military Activity

His remarks come amid increased US military activity in the region and heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The US has recently moved additional naval and military assets toward the Middle East, including carrier and amphibious forces, while strengthening air and missile defenses at bases and facilities in the region.

The deployments come amid continuing military confrontation between Washington and Tehran, with Iran repeatedly warning that US bases and naval assets beyond the region could be targeted in response to attacks on Iranian territory.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their first criminal war against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second aggression began on February 28, 2026, and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.

In both wars, Iran’s resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the aggressors to accept a ceasefire.

Source: Iranian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)