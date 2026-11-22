Saudi Airstrikes Wound 16 Civilians Across Yemen; Telecommunications, Airport Targeted

Fireball bursts into air after Saudi strike on Yemeni post city of Hodeidah (Friday, July 24, 2026).

Saudi Arabia launched a series of airstrikes during the early hours of today, targeting various locations across Yemen, wounding at least 16 civilians, including two Ethiopian migrants, according to health officials and local sources.

The strikes focused on telecommunications towers across several governorates, while three additional airstrikes targeted Hodeidah International Airport. Five airstrikes also hit sites on Mount Attan, located southwest of the capital, Sanaa, a correspondent reported.

The Ministry of Health in Sanaa stated that six workers were wounded in Saudi airstrikes that targeted a fuel-filling station belonging to the Yemen Petroleum Company on 60th Street in Sanaa.

11 Civilians Wounded in Saada and Taiz

Furthermore, 11 civilians including two Ethiopian migrants were wounded by Saudi fire, shelling, and military deployments in the governorates of Saada and Taiz, according to the Saba news agency.

Providing further details, Anis Al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Environment, stated that nine civilians, including two Ethiopian migrants, were wounded by Saudi gunfire and artillery shelling in the Al-Qahr area of the Baqim border district in Saada.

He also reported that a man and his six-year-old son were wounded when a shell—fired by Saudi-aligned forces—struck their home in the Al-Dhabab area of the Sabr Al-Mawadim district in Taiz.

Al-Asbahi emphasized that these incidents are part of an ongoing series of attacks targeting civilian areas and residential neighborhoods, resulting in casualties, material damage, and worsening suffering for the civilian population.

Airstrike in Hayfan District of Taiz

A local source told Saba that Saudi aircraft carried out an airstrike on the Al-A’bus sub-district within the Hayfan district of Taiz Governorate. Saudi forces carry out dozens of daily attacks on infrastructure and civilian objects across several Yemeni governorates, the source added.

In response, the Yemeni armed forces strike infrastructure within Saudi Arabia most notably airports, ports, and facilities belonging to the Saudi oil company Aramco in addition to targeting Saudi military concentrations on Yemeni territory.

Source: Al-Manar English Website