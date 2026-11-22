IRGC Strikes US Patriot Radar Systems at Two Bahrain Bases in Retaliatory Operation

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that its missile and drone units targeted two radars belonging to the US military’s Patriot air defense systems at two bases in Bahrain, according to a statement released Saturday night.

The IRGC said the radars deployed at US military bases in Riffa and Awali were struck during the operation.

According to the IRGC Public Relations Office, since early Saturday, costly US military operations to escort and provide air cover for its forces in the region have not only failed to achieve their intended objectives but have also resulted in heavy losses to equipment and vessels under their protection at sea and in the air.

The statement said that, following these developments and the violation of Iran’s airspace by two US MQ-1 and MQ-9 reconnaissance-combat drones, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched an operation targeting US military positions at the aforementioned bases.

The IRGC warned that the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran constitutes a red line for the country’s Armed Forces, stressing that any violation of Iran’s airspace by any country or aggressor force would not go unanswered and would be met with a harsh and decisive response from the Islamic Republic’s fighters.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)