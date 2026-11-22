IRGC Announces Missile, Drone Attacks on US Military Targets in Bahrain

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced late Saturday striking US military targets in Bahrain in response to US acts of aggression on Iran.

US military targets at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain were attacked with missiles and drones, IRGC statement mentioned.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

Fighters from the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted positions belonging to the US military at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain with missile and drone strikes minutes ago, in response to the continued aggression and violations of the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The operation was a combined missile and drone offensive conducted under the auspicious code name “Ya Umm al-Banin (peace be upon her).”

During the operation, two radars belonging to the US military’s Patriot air defense systems, stationed at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain, were targeted.

Since dawn today, the costly US military air escort and cover operations in the region have not only failed to achieve their intended objectives but have also been accompanied by heavy losses in equipment and vessels under US protection at sea and in the air. In the course of these operations, following the violation of the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran by two US military MQ-1 and MQ-9 reconnaissance-combat drones, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched an operation targeting US military positions at the two aforementioned bases.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns that the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran constitutes a red line for the country’s armed forces, and that any violation of Iranian airspace by any state or aggressor force will not go unanswered and will be met with a harsh and decisive response from the fighters of Islam.

Source: Al-Manar English Website