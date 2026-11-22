President Aoun: We Cannot Celebrate Independence While Our Land Remains Under Occupation

President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, delivered a speech during the Lebanese flag-raising ceremony in Dbayeh on the occasion of Independence Day. He said: “We are facing a fateful test. Completing our independence today confronts two fundamental obstacles that are intertwined, interconnected, and fully interactive: the Israeli occupation of parts of our land, and foreign interference in our affairs.”

He added: “We have carried a rescue project based on linkage and simultaneity between resolving both problems together. No occupation at all, finally and forever. And no weapons outside the state.”

President Aoun said: “In a world that has witnessed successive wars, destroyed cities, and displaced peoples, it has become clear that military power may shift balances of power, but it cannot alone establish a just and lasting peace. War may impose a reality on the ground, but it does not build a future.”

He considered that “diplomacy is not surrender, negotiation is not a concession of rights, and peace is not the opposite of dignity.”

He added: “Strength is measured not only by the ability to wage wars, but also by the courage and wisdom to end them through diplomacy, especially when your people are the ones who will pay their price. However, diplomacy does not mean endless waiting, nor acceptance of a fait accompli.”

He continued: “To my family and my people, I address you today with words stemming from the experience of someone who spent two-thirds of his life as a soldier serving his nation and people, and I say with full confidence: Do not fear, do not despair, and do not grow weary. Ask yourselves in any moment of danger to your children and homes, to whom do you look to protect you? Whom do you trust to stand beside you, without asking about your sect, region, or affiliation? It is your Lebanese Army—the army of all of Lebanon and all the Lebanese.”

Aoun said: “The guarantee of the Lebanese people’s security does not lie in multiple arms and decisions, but in one state, one army, and one legitimate authority that bears responsibility for defending the homeland. The army and security forces are the legitimate military guarantee to protect Lebanon, and the state is the framework that safeguards the security and rights of all its citizens.”

He added: “We are subjected to a campaign by forces in Israel calling for the continued occupation of our land because we told them openly and directly: Withdraw from every inch of Lebanese land. Stop your attacks. And return our detainees. You must realize that the people of the South are the children of this land. They are its soil and air. They live only upon it, and it belongs only to them. And they must return to it. And they will return. We will rebuild their homes. And know that from this moment until the end of time, no new reality will be imposed at the expense of their existence. It is impossible for there to be an extermination of our people. I say to whoever believes that continued occupation and the use of force can provide security: Occupation does not create security, and destruction does not create peace. Withdraw now, and we are the sole, certain guarantee for our security, the stability of our borders, and our full sovereignty over all our land.”

He added: “This is the only certain path to establishing security and stability along our internationally recognized southern borders, and developing a peaceful situation there, as a mandatory entry point for any subsequent step toward a region enjoying a just and lasting peace.”

He considered that “on the other hand, we are subjected to a similar campaign from the opposite side, from officials, concerned parties, and entities linked to Iranian interference in Lebanon’s affairs,” according to his expression.

Source: Al-Manar English Website