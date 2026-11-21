General Saree Reports 71 Saudi Airstrikes on Yemeni Civilians over Past 24 Hours

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—along with missile strikes launched from Jizan, carried out 71 air and missile attacks targeting civilian sites in the governorates of Al-Bayda, Amran, Hajjah, Saada, Lahj, Taiz, Al-Jawf, and Marib. These attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including both deaths and injuries.”

“This brings the total number of air and missile strikes by the Saudi-led aggression since the escalation began in our country to 5,500,” General Saree added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website